Nashville Symphony Announces Jeff vom Saal as Chief Operating Officer

The Nashville Symphony has announced the appointment of Jeff vom Saal as the organization’s new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective September 9. Reporting to President & CEO Alan D. Valentine, vom Saal will ensure operational excellence and community impact through the oversight of artistic planning and orchestra operations, education and community engagement, communications, and marketing.

As COO, vom Saal will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Nashville Symphony organization, focusing on strategic initiatives and orchestra operations, and ensuring the continued growth and success of the institution for future audiences.

After a national search for a COO, vom Saal’s journey to the Nashville Symphony follows a distinguished career spanning two decades managing orchestras nationwide. He has served as the chief executive of the Marin Symphony (San Rafael, California); Quad City Symphony Orchestra (Davenport, Iowa); Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra (Fargo-Moorhead, North Dakota); Metrowest Youth Symphony Orchestra (Boston, Massachusetts); and most recently, Spokane Symphony Orchestra (Spokane, Washington), where he spent the past eight years.

During his time with the Spokane Symphony Orchestra and Fox Theater, vom Saal oversaw the organization during a period of growth and stability in which the operating budget doubled, activities at Fox grew, and community engagement flourished. The Fox now hosts more than 200 activities annually, welcoming more than 85,000 people through their doors.

“I am thrilled that Jeff is joining our team and look forward to his partnership as we collaborate to chart the future of the Nashville Symphony,” said Nashville Symphony President & CEO Alan D. Valentine. “Jeff’s extensive orchestra management expertise and effectiveness combined with his leadership track record makes him an excellent fit for this position. We are excited to welcome Jeff to Nashville and the Nashville Symphony.”

“I am both humbled and honored to join the Nashville Symphony, an organization that consistently gives its very best to the people of Nashville. Music runs deep in my veins, and I could not be more thrilled to be part of this spectacular orchestra, organization, and community,” said Jeff vom Saal. “I love Nashville—the music, the people, the energy. I have found my home and can’t wait to get started.”

Originally from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Jeff vom Saal grew up in Oneonta, New York, and started his musical journey playing trumpet at age four. He graduated from the New England Conservatory with a Bachelor of Music and from the General Management Program at Harvard Business School. Jeff has held executive leadership positions in orchestras across the country since 2004. He has two children, Maximillian and Melina, who are both college students in Southern California.

