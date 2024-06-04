Nashville Symphony Adds Two Nights with John Legend

The Nashville Symphony has announced two July concerts with John Legend. “An Evening with John Legend: A Night of Songs and Stories” is set to take place July 7 and 8 at 7:30 PM. These special solo performances will feature songs and stories with the 12-time GRAMMY® winner, offering intimate reimaginings of his greatest hits (“All of Me,” “Ordinary People,” “Tonight”), unexpected stories from Legend’s life and career, and selections from his most recent release LEGEND.

Tickets are currently available for 2023/24 and 2024/25 season ticket holders, as well as donors of $500+. Artist presale ticket registration is open now, and artist presale tickets will be available on Wednesday, May 29 at 10:00 AM through May 31 at 9:59 AM, Central Time. Single tickets will be available on Friday, May 31 at 10:00 AM Central Time. More information can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/JohnLegend.

John Legend is an EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed, multiplatinum musician who has GRAMMY® Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award and three Emmy Awards, among others.

Legend is one of only nineteen people in the prestigious EGOT club. Legend has released nine celebrated albums over the course of his career, including Get Lifted (2004), Once Again (2006), Evolver (2008), Love in the Future (2013), Darkness and Light (2016), A Legendary Christmas Deluxe (2019), Bigger Love (2020), LEGEND (2022), and most recently, LEGEND (Solo Piano Version) (2023). In 2022, John’s critically acclaimed Las Vegas Residency, “Love In Las Vegas,” took place at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Legend starred as Jesus in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert in April 2018. That year, he was nominated for an Emmy Award for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie” and won an Emmy as a producer in the “Outstanding Variety Special (Live)” category for the show. Legend joined The Voice as a coach for Season 16 (2019) and has returned for a number of seasons, most recently Season 25 (2024).

Beyond his music career, Legend, along with partners Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius, is a principal of Get Lifted Film Co., a production company which has developed projects with major networks including ABC, NBC, FOX, HBO, Showtime, Netflix, and FX. Get Lifted’s latest projects include the MAX documentary Stand Up and Shout, Emmy Award-winning HBO documentary 1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed, Paramount+ documentary Loudmouth, PBS documentary Racist Trees and the Netflix hip-hop competition series Rhythm & Flow. Their upcoming projects include NBC/Peacock’s Before I Let Go, based on the New York Times Best Selling author Kennedy Ryan’s book, and Reverb with Renée Elise Goldsberry attached to star; the film The War & Treaty, inspired by real-life husband-and-wife Black country music stars Michael and Tanya Trotter; the TV adaptation of S.A. Cosby’s novel Blacktop Wasteland; and the forthcoming Broadway-bound musical Soul Train.

In 2021, Get Lifted and Erik Feig’s PICTURESTART formed Picture LIFT, a joint venture focused on developing, producing and financing multiple films in the $10M range, featuring diverse filmmakers and inclusive casts. Get Lifted and Universal Studio Group’s UCP inked a first-look deal for unscripted series and an exclusive multi-year overall deal for scripted content. Additionally, Get Lifted recently renewed their first look feature documentary deal with HBO.

Aside from film, TV, and theater, Get Lifted has partnered with Zando to form Get Lifted Books, which builds upon Get Lifted Film Co.’s mission of spotlighting stories from dynamic creatives. Their most recent acquisition, Wild Life, a memoir by National Geographic Explorer and ecologist Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant, published in April. Previous titles include Rosewater by Liv Little, and Black Love Letters, which features a foreword by Legend.

Legend’s skincare line, Loved01, launched in 2023 and is available online and through CVS and Walmart. Loved01 is an effective and affordable unisex skincare brand formulated to treat the needs of melanin-rich skin.

As an activist, Legend launched FREEAMERICA in 2015 to change the conversation surrounding criminal justice policies and to end mass incarceration. Legend serves on the Board of Directors of Harlem Village Academies and Management Leadership for Tomorrow, and on the Advisory Boards for The Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School and Teach for All. “An Evening with John Legend: A Night of Songs and Stories” is part of the HCA/TriStar Health Legends of Music Sponsorship series.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email