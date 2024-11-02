Nashville Symphony Adds Two New Concert to January Schedule

The Nashville Symphony has announced two additional concerts for the January calendar: the symphony’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration returns for its 31st year with a very special guest on Sunday, January 19, 2025; and Lunar New Year returns to ring in the Year of the Snake on Friday, January 31, 2025. Tickets for the two concerts are currently available for 2024/25 season ticket holders and donors of $500 or more. More information can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/tickets.

Join the Nashville Symphony for an unforgettable evening honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at our 31st annual MLK Celebration. This inspiring event will feature the powerful voices of the Celebration Chorus and Celebration Youth Chorus, along with four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist and country music trailblazer Mickey Guyton. Experience a moving blend of classical, contemporary, and spiritual music that celebrates Dr. King’s enduring message of hope, equality, and justice. More information and tickets can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/mlk.

Ring in the Year of the Snake with the Nashville Symphony’s 2nd Annual Lunar New Year Celebration, conducted by Ming Luke and featuring soloist Susan Yang. Experience a vibrant and traditional musical experience, bringing together rich cultural traditions and the world-class artistry of the Nashville Symphony. The concert will feature traditional music from across Asia, Ravel’s “Pagodas” from the Mother Goose suite, and a solo performance of the Yellow River Piano Concerto by featured artist Susan Yang. Pre-concert events include a lively bazaar in the Schermerhorn lobbies curated by Asian & Pacific Islanders of Middle Tennessee (API) and the Chinese Arts Alliance of Nashville (CAAN). More information and tickets can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/lunarnewyear.

