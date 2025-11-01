Nashville Symphony Adds Two Classical Concerts to 2025/26 Schedule

The Nashville Symphony has added two additional classical concerts for the 2025/26 schedule: Nashville Symphony Music Advisor Leonard Slatkin’s Hollywood brings iconic music from the golden and modern ages of film alike to the Schermerhorn on Monday, January 26, 2026; and GRAMMY® Award-winning conductor JoAnn Falletta presents America the Beautiful on Thursday, June 11, 2026. Both concerts are part of the Nashville Symphony’s America 250 Celebration, titled The Symphony of America, marking a season-long celebration of American music, spirit, and storytelling. Tickets for both concerts are currently available for 2025/26 season ticket holders and donors of $500+. Single tickets will be available beginning Friday, October 31 at 10:00 AM. More information can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/tickets.

Step inside the Hollywood sound with legendary conductor Leonard Slatkin, leading a dazzling night of iconic movie scores on Monday, January 26, 2026. Born and raised in Los Angeles to a family of renowned studio musicians, Slatkin grew up surrounded by the sounds of Hollywood. From Star Trek and Psycho to Titanic and The Dark Knight, this cinematic concert celebrates the soundtracks of Slatkin’s upbringing and our shared imagination. It’s a cinematic journey through the scores that defined generations and a deeply personal homecoming for one of America’s most celebrated conductors. More information and tickets can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/slatkin.

Experience a musical portrait of our nation in America the Beautiful, conducted by GRAMMY® Award-winner and one of the world’s top 50 conductors, JoAnn Falletta, in this radiant all-American program. From the frontiers of Gould’s Cowboy Rhapsody and the grace of Copland’s Appalachian Spring to the nostalgia of Barber’s Knoxville: Summer of 1915 and the timeless melodies of Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess, this is America at its lyrical best. More information and tickets can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/falletta.

