Nashville Symphony Adds Four Concerts to the 2025/26 Schedule

The Nashville Symphony has announced four additional concerts for the 2025/26 schedule: video game scores come to life during GAMESYMPHONIC with Eímear Noone and the Nashville Symphony on Sunday, September 21, 2025; bluegrass legends Steep Canyon Rangers perform alongside the Nashville Symphony for one night only on Sunday, March 22, 2026; and live-to-film performances of Rocky Horror Picture Show on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, Star Wars: A New Hope on Friday, October 31 through Sunday, November 2, 2025, and a second evening of Amadeus, now happening on both Saturday, January 31 and Sunday, February 1, 2026. Tickets for Steep Canyon Rangers, GAMESYMPHONIC, and Rocky Horror Picture Show are currently available for 2025/26 season ticket holders and donors of $500+. Single tickets will be available beginning Friday, June 13 at 10:00 AM. Tickets for Star Wars: A New Hope and Amadeus are on sale now. More information can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/tickets.

Eímear Noone and Nashville Symphony present GAMESYMPHONIC, live at Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Magical worlds, post-apocalyptic wastelands, and godly labyrinths are explored through the gift of gaming. Delve into many of these epic landscapes with the awe-inspiring scores from some of the biggest games ever including The Legend of Zelda, Halo, Fortnite, and many more. More information and tickets can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/GameSymphonic.

Join the original Brad Majors (Barry Bostwick) for a screening of the original unedited version of Rocky Horror Picture Show like you’ve never seen it before. Featuring a live shadow cast, audience participation, a memorabilia display with artifacts and an actual costume from the movie, a costume contest, and more. More information and tickets can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/RockyHorror.

Luke Skywalker begins a journey that will change the galaxy in Star Wars: A New Hope. Nineteen years after the formation of the Empire, Luke is thrust into the struggle of the Rebel Alliance when he meets Obi-Wan Kenobi, who has lived for years in seclusion on the desert planet of Tatooine. Obi-Wan begins Luke’s Jedi training as Luke joins him on a daring mission to rescue the beautiful Rebel leader Princess Leia from the clutches of Darth Vader and the evil Empire. Join the Nashville Symphony and conductor Nathan Aspinall for three nights of live-to-film performances. More information and tickets can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/ANewHope.

Experience the multi-Academy Award® winning 1984 motion picture Amadeus on a vast HD screen while Mozart’s most celebrated works are performed live in-sync by a full orchestra and choir. Winner of 8 Academy Awards®, including Best Picture, Milos Foreman’s sumptuous Amadeus is an aural and visual treat for all the senses. More information and tickets can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/Amadeus.

Steep Canyon Rangers have long held traditional bluegrass paramount, while possessing an exceptional ability to bring it down the mountain, and to incorporate accessible influence from all walks of the region. With the band’s last few albums, they have gained recognition from well beyond the world of bluegrass, earning a reputation as some of the most influential songwriters in Americana today. Hear the Rangers perform live alongside the Nashville Symphony. More information and tickets can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/SteepCanyonRangers.

