Nashville Superspeedway Expands 2025 Event Lineup

Nashville Superspeedway continues its commitment to hosting premier motorsports and community events with a dynamic 2025 calendar featuring more than 50 public showcases. Highlighting the schedule is the return of Nashville’s NASCAR Night Race, set for May 30-June 1, and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season championship Big Machine Music City Grand Prix slated for Aug. 30-31.

“We take pride in being a gathering place for motorsports fans, welcoming enthusiasts from across the United States and the Middle Tennessee community with the goal of creating a destination that extends beyond race weekends,” said Nashville Superspeedway general manager Matt Greci. “Our 2025 schedule reflects that commitment with a diverse lineup of events both on and off the track.”

Returning favorites include fan-favorite car showcases Goodguys, Triple Crown of Rodding, and C10 Nationals, along with a variety of on-track experiences. Enthusiasts will have numerous opportunities to drive the 1.33-mile track, adding to an already impressive slate of on-track action.

New events will be added throughout the year as dates are confirmed.

Facility rental opportunities remain available, including options for corporate outings, community events, training sessions and conferences. For more information or to inquire about hosting an event at Nashville Superspeedway, please contact director of corporate partnerships Austin Hahn at [email protected].

Confirmed events for 2025 include car shows such as:

Triple Crown of Rodding: A national showcase of the finest hot rods, street rods, street machines and custom trucks, attracting top builders and enthusiasts from across the country.

C10 Nationals: The ultimate gathering for General Motors truck fans, celebrating classic and modern C10 pickups with show-stopping builds, vendor exhibits and on-track fun.

Goodguys 19th BASF Nashville Nationals: One of the largest hot rod and custom car shows in the country, featuring thousands of meticulously restored classics, muscle cars and custom builds.

ImportAlliance: One of the largest gatherings of import car enthusiasts in the nation, featuring thousands of modified imports, vendor displays and interactive experiences for car lovers of all ages.

Slush Motorsports Festival: This “Playground for Car Enthusiasts” offers exhilarating experiences both on and off track, including drag and roll racing, drifting, circuit racing, car shows, burnout pits and hot laps.

Clean Culture: The fastest growing automotive event in the nation featuring hundreds to thousands of vehicles, activities such as drifting, style box (burnout) competitions, ride-alongs, RC race tracks, vendors, live performances and more.

Driving experience such as:

Xtreme Xotic Car Experience: Fans can experience driving an exotic supercar at high speeds on the Nashville Superspeedway, testing their skills behind the wheel of some of the world’s most powerful machines.

NASCAR Racing Experience: Fans can live out their racing dreams by getting behind the wheel of an authentic NASCAR race car for timed sessions on Nashville Superspeedway’s 1.33-mile track.

Sports Car Club of America’s Track Night in America: Celebrating its 11th year, this wildly successful event offers affordable track experiences with a fun-first mentality. Get ready to hit the track with friends and enjoy some high-octane excitement.

Sports Car Club of America Autocross: An enhanced championship points system and new competition class makes this event must-see action for fans.

NASA Mid South: A full weekend of grassroots racing featuring high-performance driving experiences, time trials and competitive racing for drivers of all skill levels.

Community events such as:

Nashville Cars and Coffee: A free monthly gathering for car enthusiasts held on select Saturday mornings from 8-11 a.m. CT.

Wheels and Heels: A dynamic event celebrating and empowering women across Middle Tennessee, featuring a lineup of industry trailblazers, engaging discussions and a networking brunch designed to inspire and connect women from various field. The event benefits the Nashville chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities.

