Nashville Stampede to Return to Bridgestone Arena

The Nashville Stampede, inaugural champions of the PBR Teams league and one of the most thrilling squads in professional bull riding, are charging back into Bridgestone Arena for the electric, adrenaline-fueled PBR Stampede Days from Aug. 14-16, 2026.

Tickets for the three-day celebration of world-class bull riding are on sale now. Since the league launched in 2022, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena has been home to one of the most vibrant weekends in PBR Teams competition — and 2026 promises to take the action to a whole new level.

The Stampede, Music City’s first-ever professional bull riding team and the league’s first Champions, compete in one of the fastest-growing sports leagues in the country. PBR Teams transforms individual heroics into intense team competition, delivering nonstop drama and spectacular athleticism.

Under the fiery leadership of Head Coach and two-time PBR World Champion Justin McBride and Assistant Coach and three-time PBR World Champion Silvano Alves, Nashville’s roster features some of the sport’s biggest talents, including six-time World Finals qualifier Austin Richardson, four-time World Finals qualifier Cody Jesus, 20-year-old young gun Kaiden Loud and 2025 PBR Brazil Champion phenom Gustavo Luiz. Expect big rides, big moments, and big energy all weekend long.

A Weekend of Nonstop Action

Before fans head inside Bridgestone Arena for the main event, they can enjoy the Stampede Street Party held outdoors each day. Highlighting what Nashville does best, the festival will feature live music, interactive entertainment, vendors, food and beverages, autograph sessions, and family-friendly activities — all creating an immersive, high-energy atmosphere leading up to the bull riding matches. The festival opens early each day and is open to fans of all ages.

PBR Teams league continues to grow, with Stampede Days in Nashville consistently ranking as one of the league’s most successful events. Overall, league attendance rose again in 2025, with millions tuning in nationwide across CBS and CW broadcasts. The action on the dirt has never been more intense, with riding percentages climbing to 42.13 percent – proof that athletes and bulls alike are performing at an elite level.

The bull riding action for the 2026 PBR Teams Stampede Days at Bridgestone Arena begins at:

7:45 p.m. CT on Friday, Aug. 14

6:45 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 15

12:15 p.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 16

Fans can save with Three Day Combo tickets, offering a 20 percent discount on all tickets excluding VIP and lowest-priced seating.

For more information about the Nashville Stampede, visit pbr.com/teams/stampede/.

