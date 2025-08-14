Nashville Stampede Returns to Bridgestone Arena August 15-17 for PBR Stampede Days

The Nashville Stampede will bring its annual Camping World Team Series homestand, PBR Stampede Days, back to Bridgestone Arena on August 15-17, 2025.

Tickets for the event are now on sale, starting at $20, excluding taxes and fees. Find tickets here or call PBR customer service at (800) 732-1727.

The Stampede is Music City’s first-ever professional bull riding team, competing in the PBR Camping World Team Series, which transforms bull riding from an individual to team-format competition. They capped a dramatic Cinderella run through the league’s inaugural playoffs to be crowned the 2022 PBR Teams Champions.

Ahead of the events for the weekend, you can meet the riders, enjoy live music, learn some line dancing, and more. See the complete schedule below.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 15 — NASHVILLE GOES COWBOY

STAMPEDE STREET PARTY – 12 pm-8 pm (Bridgestone Arena Plaza / 5th Avenue)

All Day – Mechanical Bull, Vendors, Food Trucks, Yard Games, & more!

All Day – Ninja Nation Obstacle Course

12 pm-1 pm – DJ Battle

1 pm-2 pm – Live Music by Andy Velo

2 pm-8pm – Meet the Bulls of the PBR | PBR Bull Trailer

2 pm-3 pm – DJ Battle

3 pm-4 pm – Line Dancing Lessons w/ Music City Line Dance

4 pm-4:15 pm – NASHVILLE STAMPEDE RIDER ARRIVAL

4:15 pm-4:45 pm – STAMPEDE BULL RIDER MEET & GREET

4:45 pm-5:45 pm – DJ Battle

5:45 pm-7 pm – Live Music by Mae Estes

6:15 pm – Doors Open to Bridgestone Arena

7 pm-8 pm – DJ Battle

7:45 pm – PBR TEAMS BULL RIDING, DAY 1

SATURDAY, AUGUST 16 — GO BLUE AT BRIDGESTONE

GOAT YOGA – 10 am-11:30 am (Assembly Food Hall / Sky Deck) Directions

STAMPEDE STREET PARTY – 11 am-7 pm (Bridgestone Arena Plaza / 5th Avenue)

All Day – Mechanical Bull, Vendors, Food Trucks, Yard Games, & more!

All Day – Ninja Nation Obstacle Course

11 am-1 pm – DJ Battle

1 pm-7pm – Meet the Bulls of the PBR | PBR Bull Trailer

1 pm-1:30 pm – Line Dancing Lessons w/ Music City Line Dance

1:30 pm-2:30 pm – DJ Battle

2:30 pm-3:30 pm – Live Music by Jenna Paulette

3:30 pm-4 pm – Line Dancing Lessons w/ Music City Line Dance

4 pm-4:45 pm – DJ Battle

4:15 pm-4:45 pm – STAMPEDE BULL RIDER MEET & GREET

4:15 pm-4:45 pm – NASCAR Truck Series Driver Ben Rhodes Meet & Greet

4:45 pm-6:15 pm – Live Music by Dean James

5:15 pm – Doors Open to Bridgestone Arena

6:15 pm-7 pm – DJ Battle

6:45 pm – PBR TEAMS BULL RIDING, DAY 2

9:30 pm – Stampede After Party (Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up Bell Bottoms Up)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 17 — SALUTE TO SERVICE

Cowboy Church – 10 am-11 am (Assembly Food Hall / Sky Deck) Directions

STAMPEDE STREET PARTY – 10:00 am-1 pm (Bridgestone Plaza / 5th Avenue)

All Day – Mechanical Bull, Vendors, Food Trucks, Yard Games, & more!

All Day – Ninja Nation Obstacle Course

10:00 am-1 pm – Meet the Bulls of the PBR | PBR Bull Trailer

10:00 am-1 pm – DJ Battle

10:45 am – Doors Open to Bridgestone Arena

12:15 pm – PBR TEAMS BULL RIDING, DAY 3

MORE EVENTS

