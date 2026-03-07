Nashville Sports Council Announces Second Broadway Block Party

The Nashville Sports Council and ESPN Events announced the Sprouts Farmers Market Broadway Block Party women’s college volleyball event will return to Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, September 6, 2026.

The event will feature four elite programs from the SEC, ACC, and Big Ten in a

double header broadcast nationally on ABC and ESPN 2.

“After the success of last year’s event, we’re thrilled to collaborate again with ESPN

Events and Sprouts Farmers Market to deliver a doubleheader with elite competition

from across the nation,” said Scott Ramsey, President and CEO of the Nashville Sports Council.

“This event highlights Music City’s commitment to elevating women’s collegiate volleyball on both a local and national stage.” The first matchup will showcase the University of Louisville Cardinals and the University of Texas Longhorns on ABC at noon ET.

As they begin their third SEC season, the Longhorns will continue to compete under longtime head coach Jerritt Elliott, who has led the program to three NCAA national championships during his tenure.

The Cardinals will be led by second-year head coach Dan Meske, who has

helped lead the Cardinals to three Final Four appearances and two title matches

since joining the staff in 2017. In the second volleyball matchup, the University of Tennessee Lady Vols will face the Indiana University Hoosiers on ESPN2 at 3 p.m. ET.

In 2025, under the leadership of Eve Rackham Watt, the program’s third-winningest head coach, the Lady Vols earned their fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

This marks Tennessee’s second time in the Sprouts Farmers Market Broadway Block Party. Head coach Steve Aird led the Hoosiers to the best season in program history in 2025, breaking their single-season NCAA-era record for wins (25).

“The Sprouts Farmers Market Broadway Block Party continues to blend the very best

of the sport of volleyball with a fun and exciting location,” said Clint Overby, ESPN

Vice President of Events.

Members of the Nashville Sports Council and previous buyers receive exclusive

presale access to this event from March 4–5. Not a member? Sign up today at

NashvilleSports.com/Membership.

Tickets on sale at NashvilleSports.com/Broadway-Block-Party.

