Nashville Sounds Unveil 2026 Schedule at First Horizon Park

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, are excited to announce the 2026 home schedule at First Horizon Park. The 2026 home slate features 75 games beginning March 31 and playing until September 20.

The Sounds will welcome the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) for a six-game series beginning with Opening Day at First Horizon Park on Tuesday, March 31. The 2026 playlist for Hit City features 39 weekend games, including 13 games on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays throughout the season.

The 2026 schedule will feature a brand-new collaboration for the very first time with the Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) making their very first trip to Hit City from April 14-19.

A full track list for the 2026 season can be seen below:

March 31-April 5 – vs. Charlotte Knights

April 14-19 – vs. Worcester Red Sox

April 28-May 3 – vs. Norfolk Tides

May 12-17 – vs. Iowa Cubs

May 26-31 – vs. Gwinnett Stripers

June 9-14 – vs. Durham Bulls

June 23-28 vs. Gwinnett Stripers

June 30-July 5 – vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

July 17-19 – vs. Norfolk Tides

July 28-August 2 – vs. Charlotte Knights

August 11-16 – vs. Indianapolis Indians

September 1-6 – vs. Louisville Bats

September 15-20 – vs. Memphis Redbirds

The Sounds will be home for all of Independence Day weekend against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will games at First Horizon Park on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. Nashville will also host the Louisville Bats over Labor Day weekend September 4-6. The longest homestand of the season takes place June 23-July 5 as the Sounds host the Gwinnett Stripers and Jacksonville for 12 games in 13 days.

Deposits for new and renewed 2026 season tickets are underway. For more information, please contact the Nashville Sounds front office at 615-690-4487 or email [email protected].

Game times for the 2026 season will be announced at a later date and a full 2026 promotional schedule will be released by early March 2026. Single-game tickets will be available for purchase at least one month prior to the start of the season.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2025 season are on sale now. For more information, please call 615-690-4487 or email [email protected].

Source: Sounds

