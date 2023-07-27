Nashville Sounds Take Rain-Shortened Win Over Norfolk Tides

NORFOLK, Va. – The Nashville Sounds (53-43, 13-9) got some help from mother nature as the rains came and forced the contest to be called early in a 5-3 win over the Norfolk Tides (60-38, 12-10). A soaking from above stopped play with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, quelling the Tides rally after a couple runs earlier in the frame.

It will be a rare Thursday day game for the Sounds in game three of the six-game set. Left-hander and No. 7 prospect in the Brewers system (MLB Pipeline) Robert Gasser (5-1, 4.18) starts for Nashville, while Norfolk’s starter is to be announced. The first pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. CDT from Harbor Park.

Keston Hiura’s solo homer was his second of the month and first since July 5 vs. Columbus. In 17 games in July, Hiura is batting .305 (18-for-59) with 14 runs, three doubles, two homers and 13 RBI.

Luis Urías logged his eighth multi-hit game for the Sounds and his third over his last seven games. He has reached base safely in eight straight contests and boasts a .442 OBP and 1.018 OPS during the streak.

Caleb Boushley tied a career high with 102 pitches, tying his previous mark set on June 3, 2022 at Durham (7.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K). Tonight was his second quality start this month.

The Sounds are 6-2 all-time at Harbor Park and 12-6 in games at Norfolk (dating back to playing the Tidewater Tides from 1988-1991).

