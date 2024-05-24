Nashville Sounds Sweep Charlotte in Doubleheader

NASHVILLE –The Nashville Sounds’ (25-23) offense powered the way to a 6-2 win in game one and Chad Patrick was dominant in a 2-1 triumph in game two as the Sounds took both games of the doubleheader over the Charlotte Knights (19-28) on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

Brewer Hicklen led the Nashville offense in game one with two home runs and five RBI. He gave the Sounds a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI groundout. He then followed with two-run homers in his next two at-bats in the third and fifth innings, scoring Isaac Collins on both round-trippers. His first home run was a 408-foot bomb down to left field and his second was 425-feet off the batter’s eye.

Chad Patrick (3-1) was the star in game two, striking out a career-high 12 batters. Patrick worked out of a long first inning, allowing one earned run. But he settled in with only two hits allowed across his final four innings.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets and season ticket memberships for the remainder of the 2024 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail [email protected].

Source: Sounds

