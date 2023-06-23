Nashville Sounds Split Doubleheader with Tides

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds (38-33) took game one of a doubleheader against the Norfolk Tides (47-24), smashing two homers in a 7-1 victory. The Tides took control early and forced the doubleheader split with a 3-0 win in game two at First Horizon Park on Thursday night.
Janson Junk (3-4, 4.23) will start game four of the six-game series for the Sounds. The Tides will send right-hander Chris Vallimont (2-4, 4.70) to the mound. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. central tomorrow from First Horizon Park.
Post-Game Notes
- Thomas Pannone became the first Sounds pitcher to strike out 10 in 2023. The last Sound to have 10 strikeouts in a game was Ethan Small on June 25, 2022 vs. Gwinnett.
- Brice Turang has hit safely in nine consecutive contests with Nashville dating back to June 13. He’s batting .265 (9-for-34) with 13 RBI during the streak. That is the second-most in the International League over the span.
- Keston Hiura hit his first homer since returning from the injured list yesterday. In 34 games with Nashville, Hiura is batting .320 (40-for-125) with 13 home runs and 35 RBI.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park.
