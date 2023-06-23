Nashville Sounds Split Doubleheader with Tides

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds (38-33) took game one of a doubleheader against the Norfolk Tides (47-24), smashing two homers in a 7-1 victory. The Tides took control early and forced the doubleheader split with a 3-0 win in game two at First Horizon Park on Thursday night.

Janson Junk (3-4, 4.23) will start game four of the six-game series for the Sounds. The Tides will send right-hander Chris Vallimont (2-4, 4.70) to the mound. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. central tomorrow from First Horizon Park.

Thomas Pannone became the first Sounds pitcher to strike out 10 in 2023. The last Sound to have 10 strikeouts in a game was Ethan Small on June 25, 2022 vs. Gwinnett.

Brice Turang has hit safely in nine consecutive contests with Nashville dating back to June 13. He’s batting .265 (9-for-34) with 13 RBI during the streak. That is the second-most in the International League over the span.

Keston Hiura hit his first homer since returning from the injured list yesterday. In 34 games with Nashville, Hiura is batting .320 (40-for-125) with 13 home runs and 35 RBI.

