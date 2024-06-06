Nashville Sounds Specialty Jersey Auction To Benefit MTSU’s Daniels Veterans Center

The Nashville Sounds announced Tuesday, May 28, that they will wear specialty military jerseys for Military Appreciation Night on Thursday, June 6, and again on Friday, July 5, as part of the team’s Independence Day Weekend celebration.

These game-worn jerseys will be auctioned, with proceeds benefitting the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.

The Nashville Sounds ‘N’ logo is placed over the heart and emblazoned with the American flag, symbolizing the love for one’s country is in the heart of all who serve. Gold is included around the logo and symbolizes the gold trim included in military service uniforms. The NASH nameplate over the right chest mimics the nameplate on military service uniforms and includes all who served in the Middle Tennessee area.

The six gold stars (three on each sleeve) represent the six branches of the United States military — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Space Force. The three stars on each sleeve is also a nod to retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith M. Huber’s ranking. Huber serves as senior adviser for veterans and leadership initiatives at MTSU.

Last season, the Sounds raised over $5,000 for MTSU’s Daniels Center in the military jersey auction.

“The Daniels Center is tremendously grateful for our partnership with the Nashville Sounds in support of our continuous efforts to serve all veterans concerning their earned VA benefits as well as military connected students and families through a variety of services to help them succeed both academically, professionally and personally,” said Huber. “And I’m deeply appreciative of the Sounds’ recognition of the military service of our veterans through these commemorative jerseys.”

The Daniels Center’s mission is to provide transition services for veterans and their families as they return to civilian life after military service. The Center is the largest and most comprehensive veterans center on any Tennessee higher education campus. It enables the over 1000 military-connected student population on campus to have a one-stop shop to meet a variety of academic needs.

The jersey auction began Tuesday, May 28, and runs through Monday, July 8. Fans can place bids online. Tickets to the June 6 and July 5 game are on sale now. The jersey will be paired with the Sounds’ official 2024 Armed Forces Day Hat, which is on sale now in the Sounds Pro Shop, both in person and online.

The Sounds offer military family ticket discounts for every game at First Horizon Park. A $2 discount on single-game ticket prices is available for any Reserved Section seat — based on availability. The offer is valid for up to four tickets per government-issued military I.D. presented at the Sounds Ticket Office.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets and season ticket memberships for the remainder of the 2024 season are on sale now.

