Nashville Sounds Smash Iowa Cubs Pitching for 13 Runs

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds (24-22) plated a season-high 13 runs on 10 hits in a 13-2 shellacking of the Iowa Cubs on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. Jon Singleton fell a single short of the cycle while Patrick Dorrian picked up three RBI.
Southpaw Robert Gasser (2-0, 4.74) will get the ball for Nashville tomorrow against Iowa right-hander Hayden Wesnecki (1-0, 0.00). The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CDT from First Horizon Park.
Post-Game Notes
- Andruw Monasterio reached four times tonight, extending his on-base streak to 25 games. Over the span, he’s hitting .292 (26-for-89) with 21 runs, three doubles, four homers, 15 RBI and 22 walks.
- Dorrian and Monasterio teamed up to deliver the third pair of back-to-back homers for the Sounds this season. Dorrian and Brent Diaz did it in game two of a May 7 twin bill, then Jon Singleton and Keston Hiura did it again on May 9.
- Eleven runs is the largest margin of victory for the Sounds since they embarrassed the Louisville Bats 17-1 on September 21, 2022. The previous high this season was eight runs, coming on May 9 vs. Gwinnett.
- Pedro Fernandez earned his first win as a starter since July 20, 2018 vs. Tulsa with Double-A Northwest Arkansas. It was his first quality start since June 21, 2016 vs. Arkansas, also with the Naturals.
- Luis Urias went 0-for-4 in his first game on rehab assignment and made a great sliding play at third base. Luke Voit reached three times in the fourth game of his rehab assignment. Voit is hitting .100 (1-for-10) with a .500 on-base percentage for Nashville.
Source: Nashville Sounds
