Nashville Sounds Smash Iowa Cubs Pitching for 13 Runs

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds (24-22) plated a season-high 13 runs on 10 hits in a 13-2 shellacking of the Iowa Cubs on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. Jon Singleton fell a single short of the cycle while Patrick Dorrian picked up three RBI.

Southpaw Robert Gasser (2-0, 4.74) will get the ball for Nashville tomorrow against Iowa right-hander Hayden Wesnecki (1-0, 0.00). The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CDT from First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Andruw Monasterio reached four times tonight, extending his on-base streak to 25 games. Over the span, he’s hitting .292 (26-for-89) with 21 runs, three doubles, four homers, 15 RBI and 22 walks.

Dorrian and Monasterio teamed up to deliver the third pair of back-to-back homers for the Sounds this season. Dorrian and Brent Diaz did it in game two of a May 7 twin bill, then Jon Singleton and Keston Hiura did it again on May 9.

Eleven runs is the largest margin of victory for the Sounds since they embarrassed the Louisville Bats 17-1 on September 21, 2022. The previous high this season was eight runs, coming on May 9 vs. Gwinnett.

Pedro Fernandez earned his first win as a starter since July 20, 2018 vs. Tulsa with Double-A Northwest Arkansas. It was his first quality start since June 21, 2016 vs. Arkansas, also with the Naturals.

Luis Urias went 0-for-4 in his first game on rehab assignment and made a great sliding play at third base. Luke Voit reached three times in the fourth game of his rehab assignment. Voit is hitting .100 (1-for-10) with a .500 on-base percentage for Nashville.

