Nashville Sounds Single-Game Tickets On Sale Now

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds are excited to announce single-game tickets for the 2026 season are now on sale. This season of Sounds baseball brings with it an exciting promotional schedule abundant with giveaways and theme nights that will once again make First Horizon Park a can’t-miss experience all summer long.

The home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, March 31 and begins a 75-game home slate that features 33 total giveaway dates and 15 total firework shows. All fan-favorite daily promotions begin at the start of the season with the return of Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday, Winning Wednesday, Throwback Thursday, Fireworks Friday, Hit City Saturday, and Sunday Family Funday all featured within the first series of the season. The opening series of the year also provides fans with three gate giveaways, beginning with a 2026 Schedule T-Shirt on Tuesday, followed by a 2026 Schedule Poster on Wednesday, and a University of Tennessee co-branded shootaround half-zip to celebrate Final Four weekend on Saturday, April 4.

Staying true to prioritizing and providing affordable family-friendly entertainment, the Sounds are excited to add additional value to daily promotions throughout the season. On Tuesdays, fans can treat themselves to $2 hot dogs, nachos, and popcorn all season long. Throwback prices on Thursdays will also now include $4 bratwursts and $5 NÜTRL Seltzers (fans 21 and up) to go along with $2 small fountain Pepsi products, $3 domestic 12oz draft beers, $4 16oz canned Budweiser, Bud Light, & other canned beers, as well as $4 craft & premium 12oz draft beers.

Signature fan-favorite theme nights including Margaritaville™, Star Wars™, and Christmas In July return to First Horizon Park this summer. Paired with other specialty nights like Salute to Armed Forces, Space Jam Night, and Marvel Night™, the ballpark is sure to have entertainment for everyone all season long. One of the biggest weekends of the year takes place as the Sounds host the defending Triple-A Champions, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, for all of Independence Day weekend July 3-5 with fireworks all three nights.

This season is loaded with gate giveaways. 23 total giveaway items encompass 33 different giveaway dates that ensure fans have plenty of opportunities to take home some of this season’s most coveted collectables. Fans of Hit City have seen their fair share of future MLB stars come through Nashville. This season, three recent alums will be immortalized in bobblehead form. Jacob Misiorowski (April 18), Brice Turang (June 24), and Sal Frelick (September 5) each take their place in front of the iconic Nashville skyline that is seen from First Horizon Park as part of this season’s Skyline Bobblehead Series. Other giveaway highlights include a Nashville Sounds Jackie Robinson Replica Jersey when the Sounds celebrate Jackie Robinson Day on April 15. The Sounds also pay homage to Nashville’s baseball roots with a Sulphur Dell Replica giveaway spotlighting the façade and marquee of the iconic ballpark on June 13.

Nashville’s iconic alternate identities all return this season, including the Nashville Elite Giants for a third consecutive season as the Sounds celebrate the Nine Weekend on June 13-14. The Nashville Brewskis powder blue uniforms will take the field six times throughout the 2026 season including June 10 and August 15 when the team will be giving away a Brewmaster Shirt to compliment the on-field apparel. Vihuelas de Nashville also returns as part of MiLB’s Copa de la Diversión initiative for three final games (May 13, September 18-19) and includes a pair of Vihuelas Sunglasses giveaway dates on May 13 and September 19. In 2026, the Sounds will say farewell to the Nashville Hot Chickens identity with three games on June 30-July 2. Feel the heat from the hot chicken and then cool off with the Hot Chickens Cooling Towel on July 1.

It wouldn’t be a complete minor league season without some wackiness, right? Along with signature theme nights, other specialty nights lined up for the 2026 season include Halfway to Halloween (April 28), Aug-tober Fest (August 15), and Kids Takeover Day (September 6). Mark your calendars now and get ready to help your favorite rooster navigate his prime tween years with Booster’s 11th Birthday Party. The Sounds will provide the party favors with the first of two Booster Building Block Set giveaways on May 3. Fan Appreciation Weekend highlights the final two regular-season home games on September 19-20.

Along with all single-game tickets, the Sounds’ featured membership clubs: Silver Sounds Club and Booster’s Buddies offer exclusive member benefits and gear along with flexible ticket options. The Silver Sounds Club presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee offers six (6) vouchers for any Sunday-Wednesday game along with an invite to Silver Sounds Night on April 29. Membership benefits also include a pair of Sounds branded gardening gloves, a visor, a set of Sounds dominoes, and a membership card that includes a 10% discount at the Sounds Pro Shop. Booster’s Buddies presented by First Horizon is the official Sounds Kids Club and provides six (6) general admission tickets for any Sunday-Wednesday game, a ticket to Booster’s birthday party on May 3, a hat, bracelet, Booster Key Chain, discount at the Sounds Pro Shop, and front of line access for Kids Round the Bases every Sunday postgame. The first 250 members this season get a free on-time admission to Nashville Shores, and new for this season, all members will receive a free one-time admission to Holiday World + $10 off on tickets for all family members. To purchase memberships for these exclusive clubs, or for more information, please visit here.

Single-game tickets for any of the 75 home games at First Horizon Park are available online or at the First Horizon Park Ticket Office or by calling 615-690-HITS ext. 2. The Sounds also have a variety of season memberships available to ensure you don’t miss any of the action. For more information on options available, please visit the Nashville Sounds website here or call 615-690-HITS ext. 3.

A summary of the entire 2026 promotional schedule is listed below with additional information (all dates are subject to change):

DAILY PROMOTIONS:

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka ( 12 total dates ) Bring your favorite four-legged friend to the game on Tuesdays. All dog ticket proceeds will benefit local animal nonprofit organizations. $2 hot dogs, nachos, and popcorn from the concession stand.

presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka ( ) Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi ( 12 total dates ) If the Sounds win, all fans are invited to round the bases postgame. Win with Kroger Wednesdays & pick up a 4 pack of tickets, 4 hot dogs & 4 fountain drinks for $44.

presented by Pepsi ( ) Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser ( 12 total dates ) Go retro with the Sounds and Budweiser on Thursdays with throwback uniforms and drink specials at the concession stands. Specials include $2 small fountain Pepsi product, $3 12oz domestic draft beer, $4 16oz canned beers, $4 12oz craft & premium draft beers, $4 bratwursts, and $5 NÜTRL vodka seltzers. Music Bingo presented by Pepsi for the first 500 fans and a chance to win prizes from local businesses.

presented by Budweiser ( ) Fireworks Friday ( 13 total dates ) Watch the Nashville sky light up with a postgame fireworks show every Friday night.

( ) Hit City Saturday ( 13 total dates ) The roar of the crowd gets loudest on Saturday nights at First Horizon Park. Enjoy live music under the iconic guitar scoreboard from 5-5:30pm and take part in the many entertainment options the Band Box offers in right field.

( ) Sunday Family Fun Day presented by First Horizon ( 13 total dates ) It’s all about families with pregame autographs and postgame Kids Round the Bases presented by First Horizon every Sunday.

presented by First Horizon ( )

GIVEAWAYS:

*Gate giveaways are every Wednesday/Saturday for the first 1,000 fans unless otherwise noted**

2026 Tour T-shirt ( March 31 )

) 2026 Schedule Concert Poster ( April 1 )

) UT Shootaround Half-Zip presented by First Horizon ( April 4 & September 16 )

) Jackie Robinson Replica Jersey presented by the Middle Tennessee Toyota Dealers ( April 15 )

) Jacob Misiorowski Skyline Bobblehead presented by First Horizon ( First 2,000 fans – April 18 )

) Sounds Ice Cream Jersey presented by Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt ( First 500 Kids 12 and younger – Sunday, April 19 & Sunday, July 19 )

– ) Country Legends Coasters presented by First Horizon ( April 29 & July 29 )

) Tune Squad Jersey ( May 2 )

) Booster Building Block Set presented by First Horizon ( May 3 & August 12 )

) Vihuelas Sunglasses ( May 13 & September 19 )

) Sleeveless Hoodie presented by RJ Young ( May 16 & September 2 )

) Ice Cream Batter Sleeve presented by Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt ( First 500 kids 12 and younger – Sunday, May 17 & Sunday, September 6 )

– ) Denim Bucket Hat presented by First Horizon ( May 27 & August 1 )

) Brewmaster Shirt presented by Nobody Trashes TN ( June 10 & August 15 )

) Vintage Panel Throwback Hat presented by Advance Financial ( Thursday, June 11 & Thursday, September 17)

Sulphur Dell Replica presented by the Middle Tennessee Toyota Dealers ( June 13 )

) Brice Turang Skyline Bobblehead presented by First Horizon ( First 2,000 fans – June 24)

Hawaiian Shirt (First 2,000 fans – June 27 )

) Hot Chickens Cooling Towel ( July 1 )

) Spider-Man Funko Pop ( July 18 )

) Sal Frelick Skyline Bobblehead presented by First Horizon (First 2,000 fans – September 5)

THEME NIGHTS:

Space Jam Night ( May 2 )

) Military Appreciation Weekend ( May 16-17 )

) Pride Night ( June 25 )

) Margaritaville™ Night ( June 27 )

) Independence Weekend Celebration ( July 3-5 )

) Marvel Night™ ( July 18 )

) Aug-tober Fest ( August 15 )

) Star Wars™ Night (September 4)

ALTERNATE IDENTITIES:

Nashville Hot Chickens ( June 30-July 2 )

) Vihuelas de Nashville ( May 13 & September 18-19 )

) Nashville Elite Giants ( June 13-14 )

) Nashville Brewskis (June 10, August 15, and 4 future dates to be announced later)

SPECIALTY NIGHTS:

Opening Night ( March 31 )

) College Night / Final Four Weekend ( April 4 )

) Peanut Free Night presented by the Allergy, Asthma, and Sinus Center ( April 14 )

) Jackie Robinsin Day presented by Toyota and your Middle Tennessee Toyota Dealers ( April 15 )

) Beyond the Label Day ( April 19 )

) Halfway to Halloween ( April 28 )

) Silver Sounds Night presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee ( April 29 )

) API Heritage Night ( May 1 )

) Booster’s Birthday presented by First Horizon ( May 3 )

) Jewish Heritage Night ( May 12 )

) Copa de la Diversión presented by Toyota and your Middle Tennessee Toyota Dealers ( May 13 )

) Mental Health Night ( May 15 )

) Red, White, and Blue Night presented by Hunt Brothers ( May 16 )

) Salute to Armed Forces / True Blue Day presented by Middle Tennessee State University ( May 17 )

) Teacher Appreciation Night presented by the Tennessee Lottery ( May 28 )

) Country Night ( May 29 )

) Home Run for Life Night presented by Tennessee Donor Services ( May 31 )

) Emo Night ( June 12 )

) The Nine Weekend presented by Toyota and your Middle Tennessee Toyota Dealers ( June 13-14 )

) Hot Chickens Farewell Tour ( June 30-July 2)

Scout Night presented by Middle Tennessee State University ( July 18 )

) Faith & Family Night ( July 31 )

) Kids Night Out ( August 1)

Kids Takeover Day ( September 6 )

) Silver Sounds Night 2.0 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee ( September 15 )

) Copa de la Diversión presented by Toyota and your Middle Tennessee Toyota Dealers (September 18-19)

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2026 home opener is Tuesday, March 31 against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox). Season ticket memberships are available now. For more information on Group Outings and Premium Hospitality options, please call the Nashville Sounds (615) 690-4487 or email [email protected]

