Nashville Sounds Roll Redbirds For Third Straight Win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Nashville Sounds (42-34, 2-0) stayed hot in the summer heat, picking up their 11th victory in their last 14 games with a 5-1 win over the Memphis Redbirds (39-38, 0-2) on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

The Sounds face Memphis for game three of the six-game series Friday night. Right-hander Jason Alexander (0-0, 0.00) makes his second rehab start with Nashville. He’ll face Cardinals prospect Gordon Graceffo (1-2, 4.67). The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. central from AutoZone Park.

Post-Game Notes

Cam Devanney added his first multi-homer game of the season and fourth of his professional career tonight (first since July 17, 2022 with Biloxi at Tennessee).

The Sounds did not have any multi-homer games entering June (their first 52 games of the year). The club now has had eight in their past 24 games.

Janson Junk has gone seven innings in back-to-back starts for the first time in his professional or collegiate career. In five starts this month, Junk is 3-0 with a 2.76 ERA (29.1 IP/9 ER) and 1.02 WHIP.

Sounds starters have allowed 1 ER or less in nine of their last 14 starts, dating back to June 13.

Keston Hiura had his 12 th multi-hit game in 42 games this year. Hiura has reached safely in six of his last seven games since returning from the injured list.

multi-hit game in 42 games this year. Hiura has reached safely in six of his last seven games since returning from the injured list. Tyrone Taylor finished 0-for-5 with two strikeouts and an outfield assist in his first game on rehab assignment. He was placed on the injured list by Milwaukee on June 2 with a right elbow sprain.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Source: Nashville Sounds

MORE SPORTS NEWS