Nashville Sounds Riding High in International League East

The Nashville Sounds are making their mark in the International League this season. They currently sit atop the IL East division with an impressive 38-25 record (.603 winning percentage) and a commanding 4.5-game lead over their nearest competitors.

Misiorowski Dominates

Jacob Misiorowski has emerged as the staff ace, leading the team in three key categories: a stellar 2.13 ERA, 80 strikeouts, and an impressive 1.09 WHIP. Logan Henderson provides rotation stability with 6 wins, while Jesús Liranzo anchors the bullpen with 4 saves.

Balanced Offense

Anthony Seigler leads the team with a .305 batting average and 35 runs scored. Jorge Alfaro provides power with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs. The team shows good speed on the basepaths, with Raynel Delgado and Jared Oliva each stealing 18 bases.

Playoff Position

With elite pitching led by Misiorowski and a balanced offensive attack, the Sounds are well-positioned for a strong playoff run. Their combination of dominant pitching and timely hitting has established them as the team to beat in the IL East.

