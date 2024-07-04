Nashville Sounds Outlast Redbirds in Extras

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Talk about a bounce-back win! The Nashville Sounds (43-41, 5-4) showed some serious grit Wednesday night, edging out the Memphis Redbirds (43-41, 5-4) in a nail-biting 4-3 extra-inning thriller at AutoZone Park.

After a gut-wrenching loss in extras the night before, the Sounds dug deep and found a way to get it done in the 11th. Wiemer was on fire, going 4-for-4 with four singles, while Tyler Black set the table nicely with a pair of knocks from the leadoff spot. Patrick Dorrian chipped in with a multi-hit game of his own, proving the Sounds’ offense can be relentless when it counts.

But let’s not forget about Hicklen! The slugger provided the only fireworks of the night for Nashville, crushing a solo shot that ended up being the difference-maker in this tightly contested battle.

It wasn’t pretty – the Sounds managed just one extra-base hit all night – but hey, a win’s a win, especially in a dogfight like this. Both teams now sit deadlocked at 43-41 overall and 5-4 in their current stretch, setting the stage for what’s sure to be an intense rubber match.

For all you Sounds fanatics out there, now’s your chance to catch the action live at First Horizon Park! The boys are back in town soon, and single-game tickets for the rest of the 2024 campaign are up for grabs. Want to lock in your seat for every home game? Season ticket packages are still available. Don’t miss out on the excitement – call 615-690-4487 or hit up [email protected] to get in on the action!

Source: Nashville Sounds

