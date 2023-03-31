Nashville Sounds Opening Night Game With Louisville Postponed

NASHVILLE – The Opening Night game tonight between the Nashville Sounds and Louisville Bats has been postponed due to the severe weather forecast and out of caution for the safety of our fans, players, coaches and staff. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Saturday, April 1.

First pitch for tomorrow’s pair of seven-inning games will be at 5:05 p.m. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. The Fox 17 Fireworks show scheduled for Opening Night will occur after the second seven-inning game on Saturday.

Fans with a ticket to tonight’s game can exchange it for any future 2023 Nashville Sounds game at First Horizon Park, based on availability. Please contact the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office for further information.

Fans with a ticket to Saturday’s originally scheduled 6:35 p.m. game will be treated to two games for the price of one.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park.