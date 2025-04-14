Nashville Sounds Holding Their Ground in Competitive IL West

The Nashville Sounds, Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, are holding their ground in the International League West with a 7-7 record. Despite their .500 winning percentage, the Sounds boast an impressive +13 run differential, suggesting they may be better than their record indicates.

Nashville has been dominant at First Horizon Park (9-5) but struggles on the road (2-3). After winning six of seven games earlier in the season, the Sounds are now riding a four-game losing streak as they prepare to face Charlotte on April 15th.

International League West Standings

Team Affiliate W-L PCT GB Last 10 STRK RS RA DIFF Home Away vs >.500 Next Game Columbus CLE 9-4 .692 – 7-3 L1 65 48 +17 8-5 4-1 5-3 Apr 15 vs. LOU Iowa CHC 8-5 .615 1.0 6-4 W3 61 42 +19 9-4 1-1 7-4 Apr 15 vs. STP Memphis STL 7-6 .538 2.0 6-4 W1 69 62 +7 7-6 4-0 3-6 Apr 15 vs. JAX Louisville CIN 8-7 .533 2.0 5-5 L1 78 75 +3 8-7 5-4 3-3 Apr 15 @ COL Nashville MIL 7-7 .500 2.5 6-4 L4 57 44 +13 9-5 2-3 7-7 Apr 15 @ CLT Gwinnett ATL 7-7 .500 2.5 6-4 W1 62 74 -12 6-8 3-2 4-5 Apr 15 vs. LHV Omaha KC 7-7 .500 2.5 5-5 W2 73 72 +1 7-7 3-3 4-4 Apr 15 vs. NOR Indianapolis PIT 5-7 .417 3.5 5-5 W1 39 60 -21 4-8 2-3 3-4 Apr 15 vs. TOL St. Paul MIN 5-7 .417 3.5 3-7 L2 51 44 +7 7-5 4-3 1-4 Apr 15 @ IOW Toledo DET 4-11 .267 6.0 3-7 L3 54 86 -32 4-11 3-6 1-5 Apr 15 @ IND

The Columbus Clippers currently lead the division with a 9-4 record (.692), but with five teams sitting at or near .500, the race remains wide open as the season approaches its quarter mark.

