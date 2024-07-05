Nashville Sounds Fall to Memphis on Independence Day

NASHVILLE – July 4. 2024 – The fireworks may have lit up the Nashville sky, but the Sounds’ bats were far from explosive on Thursday night. In front of a packed house of 10,997 rowdy fans – the largest crowd of the season at First Horizon Park – the home team stumbled to a 10-3 defeat against their I-40 rivals, the Memphis Redbirds.

The loss drops Nashville to 43-42 on the year, while Memphis improves to 44-41, leapfrogging the Sounds in the standings.

Despite the lopsided score, it wasn’t all doom and gloom for Nashville. Patrick Dorrian kept his hot streak alive, lacing a double to push his hitting streak to eight games. The versatile infielder has been scorching since June 23, hitting a blistering .387 (12-for-31) with three extra-base knocks, four RBIs, and eight runs scored.

On the mound, rehabbing big-leaguer DL Hall showed some positive signs in his sixth start with Nashville. The southpaw, working his way back from a left knee sprain, tossed three shutout frames. While his stint with the Sounds has been a mixed bag (0-1, 2.13 ERA, 1.89 WHIP), the Milwaukee Brewers brass will be encouraged by Hall’s scoreless outing on Independence Day.

Source: Nashville Sounds

