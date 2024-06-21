Nashville Sounds Fall to Bulls in Extra Innings

June 20, 2024 – Despite some late excitement provided by rehabbing Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell, the Nashville Sounds (36-36) were unable to pull off the late comeback, falling 4-3 in 12 innings to the Durham Bulls (35-37) on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

Garrett Mitchell’s electrifying inside-the-park home run marked the first by a Sound since Alex Jackson’s grand slam against Charlotte on April 22, 2022. Since joining the Sounds on a rehab assignment on June 13, Mitchell has been on fire, batting .269 (7-for-26) with a double, three home runs, six RBI, and seven runs scored.

Left-hander DL Hall made his third appearance since June 13 on rehab assignment, throwing 1.1 innings, allowing one hit, and striking out one while walking two. Hall has a 3.60 ERA (4.0 IP/2 ER) since his rehab stint began.

The game was a nail-biter, with neither team scoring through 10 innings for the first time since May 8, 2014, when Nashville and Colorado Springs played a scoreless game through 12 innings. Colorado Springs eventually won 1-0 in 13 innings in Colorado.

The Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets and season ticket memberships for the remainder of the 2024 season are now on sale. For more information, call 615-690-4487 or email [email protected].

Source: Sounds

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email