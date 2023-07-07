Nashville Sounds Fall 6-2 to the Columbus Clippers

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds (46-37, 6-3) couldn’t recover from the Clippers’ four-run third inning as they fell 6-2 to Columbus (39-44, 6-3) on Thursday night at First Horizon Park. The evening featured defensive highs and lows as Nashville cut down two runs at home but allowed another to score on a miscue.

The Sounds look to get back in the win column in game four Friday night. Milwaukee’s No. 7 prospect Robert Gasser (5-1, 3.94) gets the nod for Nashville, while Columbus’ starter is to be determined. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Rehabbing Milwaukee southpaw Justin Wilson appeared for Nashville in the eighth inning, retiring the side in order on 15 pitches and striking out one. He is recovering from a June 2022 Tommy John surgery.

Brian Navarreto is one of three Sounds with two triples this season, joining Eddy Alvarez and Blake Perkins. He is one of eight backstops in the IL with two or more three-baggers.

Southpaw Clayton Andrews, who is fresh off his Major League debut, tossed the ninth inning of tonight’s contest. He allowed a hit, walked one and struck out three. In his last 12 games with Nashville, Andrews is 2-0 with a 0.49 ERA (18.1 IP/1 ER) and 23 strikeouts.

Nashville C Alex Jackson and RHP Abner Uribe and Columbus’ OF George Valera were all ejected by home plate umpire Tanner Moore in the top of the third inning. A confrontation between Jackson and Valera led to the benches clearing.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Source: Nashville Sounds

MORE SPORTS NEWS