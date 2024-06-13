Nashville Sounds Even Series with 4-2 Win Over Stripers

In an electrifying showdown, the Nashville Sounds (35-30) roared back from behind to clinch a 4-2 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers (30-35) on Wednesday afternoon at Coolray Field.

The Sounds’ offense was spearheaded by Miller, who delivered two clutch hits, including a double, and contributed a run and an RBI. Clarke kept the momentum going with his second home run in as many games. Chavez Young and Chris Roller also played pivotal roles, each smashing doubles. Roller’s RBI double in the seventh inning ignited the Sounds’ comeback, putting them on the scoreboard and setting the stage for their late-game heroics.

