Nashville Sounds Drop Extra Innings Pitchers Duel

NASHVILLE – March 30, 2025 – Jacob Misiorowski’s season debut was a good one. The Brewers no. 4-rated prospect spun five scoreless innings while allowing one hit and added seven strikeouts without a decision as the Sounds dropped the series finale 2-1 in extra innings on Sunday afternoon.

Nashville will hit the road for the first time this year as travel south to take on the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) for the start of a six-game series on Tuesday afternoon.

Jacob Misiorowski dominated his season debut on Sunday afternoon. The Brewers top-ranked pitching prospect gave the Sounds five scoreless innings in which he allowed just one hit and punched out seven Jumbo Shrimp. After mainly pitching out of the bullpen following his promotion to Triple-A last year with some planned short starts mixed in, his 5.0 IP Sunday were three more than his previous high as a Sound and he bested his previous high in strikeouts by four.

Source: Nashville Sounds

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email