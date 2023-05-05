Nashville Sounds Auction of Military Appreciation Jerseys to Benefit MTSU’s Daniels Veterans Center

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Huber, center, senior adviser for veterans and leadership initiatives at Middle Tennessee State University, is flanked by Nashville Sounds mascot Booster the Rooster, left, and MTSU’s mascot Lightning, right, at a Sounds game Wednesday, April 24, at First Horizon Park in Nashville, Tenn. Huber and Booster are displaying the Military Appreciation Jerseys that are being auctioned online through May 18 in support of MTSU’s Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center. The Sounds will wear the jerseys May 13. (MTSU photo by James Cessna)
NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club is hosting an online auction of game-used Military Appreciation Jerseys to benefit the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at Middle Tennessee State University. The auction runs until Thursday, May 18.

The Sounds will wear the camouflage-themed military jerseys Saturday, May 13, during their game against the Gwinnett Stripers. Bids for the jerseys are now being accepted at http://www.nashvillesounds.com/auction.

The Sounds offer military family ticket discounts for every game at First Horizon Park. A $2 discount on single-game ticket prices is available for any Reserved Section seat – based on availability. The offer is valid for up to four tickets per government-issued military I.D. presented at the Sounds Ticket Office.

The Daniels Center at MTSU is the largest and most comprehensive veterans center on any public higher education campus. It enables the over 1,200 military-connected student population at MTSU to have a one-stop shop to meet a variety of academic needs. It also allows military-connected students to study, gather, and get help from fellow veterans, who will serve as peer advisors and sponsors.

The center is also a resource for veterans and their families without the restriction or requirement to be students, faculty or staff at MTSU. To find out more, go to https://mtsu.edu/military.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2023 home games. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

