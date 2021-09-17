Nashville Soccer Club Youth Academy Set to Begin Inaugural Season

Nashville Soccer Club’s Youth Academy will begin play in their inaugural season in MLS NEXT with the 2021-22 campaign set to kickoff this weekend as the U-15 and U-17 side will take on Inter Miami CF’s Youth Academy.

Under the guidance of Jamie Smith, Nashville SC’s Technical Director, Nashville SC’s Youth Academy will participate in MLS NEXT a new paradigm for player development, launched in 2020 to transform youth soccer in North America.

Founded on a collaborative approach to governance and a commitment to innovation, MLS NEXT players have access to the highest level of competition, training and personal development opportunities that will prepare them for their futures, both in soccer and in life. Current membership includes 134 clubs, 590 teams and over 12,000 players across the U.S. and Canada.

“Jamie and his staff have worked so hard over the past year to prepare these players for the start of the MLS Next campaign, and we are excited to see the next generation of the Boys in Gold in action this weekend versus Inter Miami.” Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs.

Smith brings a wealth of experience to Nashville SC’s Academy, both as a professional player for 14 years and a coach, having served as Academy Director and launched several Academy programs throughout the United States.

As Nashville SC Academy Director, Smith oversees the technical aspects of the Academy including player identification, curriculum, staff development, leadership and more.

A full look at the 2021-22 Nashville SC Youth Academy Schedule in MLS Next can be found here. All information on Nashville SC’s Youth Academy can be found here.


