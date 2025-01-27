Nashville Soccer Club Signs Goalkeeper Brian Schwake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 23, 2025) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has signed goalkeeper Brian Schwake from CD Castellón of Spain’s LaLiga2 through the 2026 Major League Soccer season with an option for 2027. The Illinois native joins Nashville SC veteran Joe Willis and newly signed Xavier Valdez as the third member of the goalkeeping corps.

“Brian is an athletic goalkeeper who has already had some outstanding and unique experiences abroad for someone his age,” said Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs. “He has the potential to be a key contributor to our group.”

Schwake moved to Europe in February of 2020 when he signed with Livingston F.C. in the Scottish Premiership after one season at NCAA DePaul University. Just six months later, the keeper was loaned to Linlithgow Rose FC where he made three starts in the Scottish FA Cup before moving to Edinburgh City in Scotland’s League Two in July of 2021. While in the Scottish capital, he made 42 appearances and secured 11 clean sheets across all competitions before being loaned to Greenock Morton FC of the Scottish Championship for the 2022-23 season, where he had 43 appearances and 12 clean sheets.

Schwake transferred to Spanish side CD Castellón during the summer transfer window in 2023 where he appeared thrice in the Copa del Rey, Spain’s oldest competition, and once in league play while securing one clean sheet.

As a youth player, Schwake played club soccer for Chicago’s Sockers FC.

Transaction: Nashville SC signs goalkeeper Brian Schwake from CD Castellón of Spain’s LaLiga2 through the 2026 Major League Soccer season with an option for 2027 on Jan. 23, 2025

BRIAN SCHWAKE

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 175 lbs.

Birthdate: Aug. 24, 2001

Age: 23

Birthplace: Mt. Prospect, Ill.

Nationality: American

Last club: CD Castellón

How acquired: Signed from CD Castellón of Spain’s LaLiga2 through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027 on Jan. 23, 2025

Source: Nashville SC

