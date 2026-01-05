Nashville Soccer Club Signs Forward Warren Madrigal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Dec. 31, 2025) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has signed forward Warren Madrigal in a transfer from Deportivo Saprissa, one of the top clubs in Costa Rica’s first division, through the 2028-29season with an option for 2029-30 pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa. Madrigal will occupy an international roster spot.

“Warren is a dynamic attacking player who can create and finish scoring chances at a high level, and we look forward to having him with our group in 2026,” said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs.

Since 2020 Madrigal has made 132 professional appearances, scoring 29 goals and registering 12 assists for Deportivo Saprissa (2020-25) and Sporting FC (on loan in 2022) of Costa Rica’s Primera División Apertura and the Valencia CF organization (on loan in 2024-25) in Spain’s La Liga.

Internationally, Madrigal has featured prominently for the Costa Rica Men’s National Team, registering six goals and one assist in 26 appearances in Concacaf Nations League, Copa America, Gold Cup, World Cup qualifiers, and international friendlies.

