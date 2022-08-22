Nashville Soccer Club Records Highest Goal Total of the Season in 4-0 Rally Over FC Dallas

By Nashville SC Communications

Nashville Soccer Club earned a historic victory at GEODIS Park on Sunday in a 4-0 trouncing of FC Dallas. The four goals marked the highest goal total of the season for Nashville SC with Hany Mukhtar recording a brace, Jacob Shaffelburg finding the back of the net in his debut and Davey Romney capping off the scoring.

Scoring History at The Castle: Nashville SC scored four goals at GEODIS Park for the first time, while scoring the fastest goal in GEODIS Park history after Hany Mukhtar found the back of the net in the 5th minute of play.

MVP Lives in Music City: MVP Candidate Hany Mukhtar bolstered his MVP résumé with two goals and an assist in the win moving his goal contribution total to 25 this season (16 goals and nine assists), tied with Austin FC’s Sebastián Driussi for the MLS lead.

Shaffelburg Is Sensational: In his debut match for Nashville SC, winger Jacob Shaffelburg scored in the 26th minute, becoming the third player in club history to score in his debut for Nashville SC (also Walker Zimmerman 2/29/20 vs. ATL and Robert Castellanos 8/1/21 at TOR).

Career-High for Dave: Defender Dave Romney recorded his third goal of the season, setting a new career-high. Previous record was as a member of the LA Galaxy in 2017.

Next Match: Nashville SC will travel to take on Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. CT. Fans can catch the action on MyTV30 and the Nashville SC Stream starting with the pregame show at 8:30 p.m. CT.

Match Timeline

NSH 5’: CJ Sapong redirects a pass from Shaq Moore in the box to Hany Mukhtar who bangs in his shot top bins from a tight angle near the touch line

NSH 26’: Shaffelburg collects a ball in the box from Mukhtar and delivers a powerful strike from short range that gets passed the keeper

NSH 33’: Mukhtar takes a direct free kick from beyond the 18 and delivers with a goal in the top right corner of the net

NSH 72’: Off a corner kick from Dan Lovitz, Romney heads home the fourth goal

Notes:

Nashville SC:

tied its largest margin of victory Sunday night; also won by four goals on 7/17/2021 vs. CHI and 9/22/2021 at MIA

gave FC Dallas their largest defeat of the season

scored four goals or more for the sixth time in club history

had a higher expected goals average than Dallas (1.73-0.13)

out-shot Dallas 18-4

has scored in 12 consecutive matches, continuing its club record

has outscored their opponents 23-11 in the first half of a match this season

has recorded double digit shots in 10 of its last 11 matches

is unbeaten this season when scoring the first goal of the match 8W-0L-7D

is 26W-4L-12D when scoring the first goal all-time

is unbeaten with a 6W-0L-6D record when leading at halftime this year

is 20W-1L-8D all-time when having a lead at the half

Sean Davis leads Nashville SC outfield players in minutes played with 2,244 this season

Dan Lovitz recorded his 21st career assist, 10th with Nashville tonight; led the team with 67 touches Sunday night

Shaq Moore recorded his first career MLS assist

Hany Mukhtar:

is the team leader in goals (16) and assists (9) and is second in MLS in goals

has contributed to over half of the club’s goals in MLS history (61 of 117)

has been involved in 15 goals at GEODIS Park (10 goals, 5 assists), the most involvement in home matches in MLS since GEODIS Park opened on May 1

is the all-time leader in club history in goals (36) and assists (25)

CJ Sapong recorded his 35th career MLS assist

Joe Willis earned his 46th career clean sheet, 28th with Nashville

Box Score:

Nashville SC (9W-9L-9D, 36 pts.) vs. FC Dallas (11W-8L-9D, 42 pts.)

August 21, 2022 – GEODIS Park

Final Score

NSH: 4

DAL: 0

Scoring Summary

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (CJ Sapong & Shaq Moore) 5’

NSH: Jacob Shaffelburg (Hany Mukhtar) 26’

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (Unassisted) 33’

NSH: Dave Romney (Dan Lovitz) 72’

Discipline

DAL: Paxton Pomykal (caution) 31’

DAL: Sebastian Lletget (caution) 62’

DAL: Ema Twumasi (caution) 67’

Lineups

NSH: Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Dave Romney, Shaq Moore (Eric Miller 50’), Walker Zimmerman, Dax McCarty (C) (Aníbal Godoy 68’), Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg (Alex Muyl 46’), Sean Davis (Tah Brian Anunga 84’); Randall Leal (Luke Haakenson 84’), CJ Sapong

Unused Substitutes: Jack Maher, Luke Haakenson, Taylor Washington, Ethan Zubak, Elliot Panicco

DAL: Maarten Paes; Jose Martinez, Marco Farfan, Ema Twumasi, Matt Hedges (C) (Nkosi Tafari 61’); Edwin Cerrillo (Benjamin Redžić 46’), Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Sebastian Lletget 46’), Paxton Pomykal, Paul Arriola; Alan Velasco, Franco Jara

Unused Substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Facundo Quignon, Jader Obrian, Kalil Elmedkhar, Joshue Quinonez, Eulanio Gomes

Referee: Kevin Stott

AR1: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho

AR2: Adam Garner

4th Official: Elvis Osmanovic

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Attendance: 25,571

Weather: Humid, 83 degrees