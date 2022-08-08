Nashville Soccer Club Falls to Toronto FC Despite Furious Comeback

Nashville Soccer Club fell to Toronto FC 4-3 on Saturday night despite a vigorous effort to come back with goals from Teal Bunbury, Hany Mukhtar and Walker Zimmerman.
Mukhtar Magic: Hany Mukhtar recorded a goal and a pair of assists, accruing a total of seven goals and three assists in his last eight matches. Mukhtar has been responsible for 21 of Nashville’s 33 goals this season.
Tying A Career-High: Bunbury’s goal tied his career-high for consecutive matches with four. The forward reached this feat twice with the New England Revolution from May 26 – June 9, 2018, and June 29 – July 17, 2019.
The Homestand Continues: Nashville SC will continue its three match homestand at 8 p.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 14, as the Boys in Gold welcome Minnesota United FC to GEODIS Park on FS1.
*Match Timeline *
TOR 19’: Jonathan Osorio dodges two defenders to take the wide-open net from outside the box
NSH 40’: Hany Mukhtar nails the penalty kick to the upper right corner
TOR 43’: Jonathan Osorio scores off the left goal post after a smooth pass from Richie Laryea
NSH 45 + 3’: Off the corner from Hany Mukhtar, Dave Romney heads it to Teal Bunbury in front of the goal who redirects it in net
TOR 54’: Federico Bernardeschi converts on a penalty kick to the upper right corner
TOR 77’: After faking to the far post, Lorenzo Insigne finds an open net shooting from outside the box to the bottom left corner
NSH 85’: Walker Zimmerman heads the cross from Hany Mukhtar into the top left corner
Notes
- Nashville SC:
- scored its highest home goal total of the season (3); and the largest goal total since June 25 at D.C.United
- has scored in 10 consecutive matches, a new club record
- had a higher goals expected average (2.45-1.85) and out-shot Toronto 21-10
- had 14 more shots from inside the box (17-3) with a better passing accuracy (85.2% – 83.3%) than Toronto
- has out-scored its opponents 20-10
- leads the Western Conference in shots on target percentage (38%)
- is 5W-2L-4D all-time record against Canadian teams
- Teal Bunbury led the team in shots on target (3) and was tied with Randall Leal for shots (4)
- Sean Davis
- leads the team in minutes played with 2,077 this season
- was tied with Hany Mukhtar with 15 passes in the attacking third
- Shaq Moore led all players in dribbles completed (5) and played the most minute since joining Nashville in July (79 minutes)
- Hany Mukhtar
- is now the team leader in goals (13) and assists (8)
- has contributed to over half of the club’s goals in MLS history (57 of 112)
- had 11 chances created tonight with 0.85 expected goals and a team-leading 74 touches
- Dave Romney is one assist shy of tying his career-high for assists in a season
- Walker Zimmerman scored his second goal of the season while leading the team in completed passes (55) and was second in touches (72)
Box Score:
Nashville SC (8W-8L-9D, 33 pts.) vs. Toronto FC (7W-12L-5D, 26 pts.)
August 6, 2022 – GEODIS Park
Final Score
NSH: 3
TOR: 4
Scoring Summary
TOR: Jonathan Osorio (unassisted) 19’
NSH: Hany Mukhtar (penalty kick) 40’
TOR: Jonathan Osorio (Richie Laryea) 43’
NSH: Teal Bunbury (Dave Romney & Hany Mukhtar) 45 + 3’
TOR: Federico Bernardeschi (penalty kick) 54’
TOR: Lorenzo Insigne (Michael Bradley) 77’
NSH: Walker Zimmerman (Hany Mukhtar) 85’
Discipline
NSH: Dax McCarty (caution) 2’
NSH: Sean Davis (caution) 24’
TOR: Richie Laryea (caution) 40’
NSH: CJ Sapong (caution) 61’
TOR: Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (caution) 71’
Lineups
NSH: Joe Willis, Daniel Lovitz, Dave Romney, Shaq Moore (Eric Miller 79’), Walker Zimmerman, Dax McCarty © (Ethan Zubak 89’), Hany Mukhtar, Teal Bunbury (Randall Leal 62’), Alex Muyl (Luke Haakenson 79’), Sean Davis, CJ Sapong
Unused Substitutes: Jack Maher, Handwalla Bwana, Taylor Washington, Elliot Panicco, Will Meyer
TOR: Alex Bono, Lukas MacNaughton, Richie Laryea (Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty 64’), Chris Mavinga, Domenico Criscito, Michael Bradley ©, Jonathan Osorio (Kosi Thompson90’ +2), Jesus Jimenez (Ayo Akinola 79’), Federico Bernardeschi (Doneil Henry 90’ +2), Jayden Nelson (Deandre Kerr 79’), Lorenzo Insigne
Unused Substitutes: Greg Ranjitsingh, Shane O’Neill, Luca Petrasso, Ifunanyachi Achara
Weather: Humid, 88 degrees