Nashville Soccer Club Falls to Toronto FC Despite Furious Comeback

By Nashville SC Communications

Nashville Soccer Club fell to Minnesota United FC 2-1 on Sunday night at GEODIS Park, despite a goal from Major League Soccer All-Star Hany Mukhtar who scored his eighth goal in the last nine matches.

Mukhtar Magic: The German attacker has now been responsible for 22 of Nashville’s 34 goals this season. Tonight, Mukhtar led all players on the field in chances created with five for the second consecutive night.

Dave Is Dealing: Defender Dave Romney registered his third assist of the season tonight, tying his career-high also set in 2018 as a member of the LA Galaxy.

Next Match: Nashville SC will wrap up its three-match homestand at 7:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 21 against FC Dallas.

Match Timeline

MIN 27’: After a turnover in the Nashville zone, Emanuel Reynoso feeds a pass to Franco Fragapane who slots in the effort

NSH 61’: Alex Muyl keeps the play alive and sends a ball in the box where Dave Romney redirects the effort to Hany Mukhtar who buried home the chance

MIN 75’: Joseph Rosales finds space in the box and sends a ball across to Alan Benitez who scores

Notes

Nashville SC:

has scored in 11 consecutive matches, continuing its club record

out possessed Minnesota 63-37

had a higher expected goals average than Minnesota (1.58-1.10)

out-shot Minnesota 21-10 with more shots on target (8-4)

had 60 more passes than Minnesota in the final third (150-90)

had five players record three or more shots; Minnesota did not have a player reach that mark

is now 7W-7L-8D all-time when on national TV

Sean Davis:

leads the team in minutes played with 2,160 this season

led the team with 94.9 percent passing

Randall Leal led all players with seven shots and 26 completed passes in the final third

Dan Lovitz led all players with 86 touches and six dribbles completed

Shaq Moore played the full 90 minutes for the first time since joining the club in July

Hany Mukhtar:

is the team leader in goals (14) and assists (8) and is tied for third in MLS in goals

has contributed to over half of the club’s goals in MLS history (58 of 113)

Alex Muyl registered his 23rd career MLS assist

Dave Romney led the side with seven aerial duels won

CJ Sapong led all players in expected goals with 0.61

Walker Zimmerman completed 50 passes, the most of any player

Box Score:

Nashville SC (8W-9L-9D, 33 pts.) vs. Minnesota United FC (11W-9L-5D, 38 pts.)

August 14, 2022 – GEODIS Park

Final Score

NSH: 1

MIN: 2

Scoring Summary

MIN: Franco Fragapane (Emanuel Reynoso) 27’

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (Dave Romney & Alex Muyl) 61’

MIN: Alan Benitez (Joseph Rosales, Emanuel Reynoso) 75’

Discipline

MIN: Emanuel Reynoso (caution) 31’

MIN: Franco Fragapane (caution) 45+1’

MIN: Robin Lod (caution) 46’

NSH: Randall Leal (dissent) 90+3’

Lineups

NSH: Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Dave Romney, Shaq Moore, Walker Zimmerman, Dax McCarty (C) (Aníbal Godoy 76’), Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl (Luke Haakenson 73’), Sean Davis (Ethan Zubak 83’); Randall Leal, CJ Sapong

Unused Substitutes: Jack Maher, Eric Miller, Aníbal Godoy, Taylor Washington , Brian Anunga, Elliot Panicco, Will Meyer

MIN: Dayne St. Clair; Alan Benitez, Bakaye Dibassy, Michael Boxall (C), Kemar Lawrence; Franco Fragapane (Joseph Rosales 73’), Emanuel Reynoso (Jonathan González 84’), Robin Lod, Kervin Arriaga; Luis Amarilla, Bongokuhle Hlongwane

Unused Substitutes: Tyler Miller, Callum Montgomery, Niko Hansen, Brent Kallman, Abu Danladi, DJ Taylor, Oniel Fisher

Referee: Alex Chilowicz

AR1: Cory Richardson

AR2: Lyes Arfa

4th Official: Matthew Thompson

VAR: Ramy Touchan

VAR: Jonathan Johnson

Weather: Cloudy, 84 degrees