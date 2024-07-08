Nashville Soccer Club Falls 4-1 at Portland Timbers



PORTLAND, Ore. (July 7, 2024) – The Boys in Gold were left seeing green as the Portland Timbers unleashed a goal-scoring frenzy, handing Nashville SC a brutal 4-1 defeat under the lights at Providence Park on Sunday night.

The Timbers’ attack proved too hot to handle, carving up Nashville’s defense and finding the back of the net four times. Despite a valiant second-half push, the visiting side couldn’t muster enough firepower to overcome the deficit.

There was a glimmer of hope for Nashville late in the game when Sam Surridge, the club’s leading scorer, notched his eighth of the season in the 82nd minute.

Source: Nashville SC

