Nashville Soccer Club Falls 3-1 at St. Louis City SC



LOUIS (Aug. 9, 2025)– Nashville Soccer Club fell 3-1 against St. Louis CITY SC Saturday night at Energizer Park with its lone goal coming from Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player candidate Hany Mukhtar on a penalty kick in the 85th minute. Despite the loss, the Boys in Gold are only four points behind the Philadelphia Union for first place in MLS and the Eastern Conference.

Men down: Nashville SC was missing two regular contributors on the backline due to injury in Dan Lovitz (foot), who had started all 25 of the club’s MLS matches prior to Saturday night, and captain Walker Zimmerman (knee).

Movin’ up: Mukhtar’s penalty kick conversion was the 18th of his career, moving him into a tie with Seattle Sounders FC’s Albert Rusnak for the third most among active MLS players behind the San Jose Earthquakes’ Josef Martinez (22) and the Philadelphia Union’s Daniel Gazdag (24). The 2025 MLS All-Star also became the 14th player in league history to record 20 or more goal contributions (12 goals, eight assists) in four or more seasons (2021-23, 2025).

Next up: Nashville SC will conclude a stretch of three-straight road matches when it visits New York City FC at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 17 at Yankee Stadium.

Source: Nashville SC

More Sports News ​

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email