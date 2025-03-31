Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-1 to FC Cincinnati



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 29, 2025) – Nashville Soccer Club fell 2-1 to FC Cincinnati Saturday night at GEODIS Park. Josh Bauer, who made his second consecutive start, became the first defender in club history to score a goal in back-to-back Major League Soccer matches and forward Teal Bunbury became just the 14th player in MLS history to appear in 400 career regular season matches.

400 club: Bunbury became the 14th player in league history to appear in 400 career regular season matches Saturday night vs. FC Cincinnati when he subbed in during added time. The forward joins Darlington Nagbe and Diego Chara as the only active outfield players to reach this milestone after becoming the seventh active player to reach 400 total MLS appearances (regular season + playoffs) on June 15, 2024 at the New York Red Bulls.

Back-to-back Bauer: With his 39th minute goal, Bauer became the first defender in club history to record goals in back-to-back regular season matches. The right back also became the third Boy in Gold to record his first and second career regular season goals in consecutive matches (Daniel Ríos, Ahmed Qasem).

Welcome back: Three players returned to Nashville SC’s matchday roster Saturday night after being away on international duty: midfielders Matthew Corcoran (United States U-20s) and Jacob Shaffelburg (Canada) and defender Andy Najar (Honduras). Shaffelburg and Najar each subbed in at the 67th minute and Corcoran dressed for the match.

Next up: Nashville SC will head to the Queen City for a matinee vs. Charlotte FC on Saturday, April 5 at 1:30 p.m. CT.

Source: Nashville SC

