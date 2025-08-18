Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-1 at New York City FC

NEW YORK (Aug. 17, 2025) – Nashville Soccer Club fell 2-1 to New York City FC Sunday evening in a first visit to Yankee Stadium that included an almost 90-minute weather delay. Canadian international Jacob Shaffelburg scored the lone goal for Nashville SC in the 10th minute of the match on an assist from Designated Player Hany Mukhtar. Despite the loss, the Boys in Gold are only five points behind FC Cincinnati for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Shaffelbaby bangers: Shaffelburg’s first half tally marked his third goal in nine career matches against New York City FC (with TOR and NSH). The midfielder is now one goal shy of tying his single-season MLS regular season high of three goals set in 2023.

Mukhtar on the move: Mukhtar’s ninth assist of the regular season extended his goal contribution count to 21 (12 goals, 9 assists), tied with Los Angeles Football Club’s Denis Bouanga for seventh-most contributions in the league in 2025 behind league-leading Anders Dreyer (SD) with 30.

Next up: Nashville SC will return to GEODIS Park to host Orlando City SC for 90’s Night presented by Renasant on Saturday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. CT

