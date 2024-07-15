Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-1 at D.C. United



WASHINGTON, D.C., (July 13, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club suffered a 2-1 defeat against D.C. United on Saturday night at Audi Field. Despite an early lead courtesy of Tyler Boyd’s second goal of the season in the 19th minute, Nashville SC couldn’t maintain their advantage.

The match was notable for another reason, as it marked a significant milestone for the club’s youth development program. Isaiah Jones , an 18-year-old Homegrown player, made his competitive debut for Nashville SC. Jones, who signed with the club on February 7, 2024, became the first Academy product to see action in a competitive match for the first team.

Homegrown’s debut: Jones made club history as Nashville SC’s first Homegrown player to take the pitch, registering seven minutes plus stoppage time after subbing in at the 83rd minute. The former Academy player became the third member to record an MLS debut under Interim Head Coach Rumba Munthali (Forster Ajago at Toronto FC; Joey Skinner at Columbus Crew).

Boyd’s in business: Boyd’s 19th-minute goal marked his fifth goal contribution of the MLS season, tying him for third-most goal contributions among the Boys in Gold (two goals, three assists – also, Dru Yearwood).

Source: Nashville SC

