Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-1 at Charlotte FC



CHARLOTTE, N.C. (April 5, 2025) – Nashville Soccer Club fell 2-1 to Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium Saturday afternoon. Midfielder Hany Mukhtar recorded his second goal of the season off an assist from defender Dan Lovitz, who is tied for the league-lead in assists with four.

That man Mukhtar: Mukhtar’s 32nd minute goal saw the midfielder claim sole possession of sixth place in regular season goal contributions among active MLS players with 118 (68 goals, 50 assists). He is tied with midfielder Ahmed Qasem and defender Josh Bauer for the team lead in goals this season with two.

Oh, Danny boy: Lovitz’s helper on Mukhtar’s goal was his fourth assist of the season, tying him for the league lead. The left back has now recorded 22 regular season assists for Nashville SC, the second most in club history.

Welcome N: Defender Jeisson Palacios became the seventh player to make his Nashville SC debut this season when he entered the match in the 78th minute as a substitute.

Next up: Nashville SC will return to GEODIS Park to host Western Conference side Real Salt Lake on Saturday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. CT for Bark in the Park Night presented by the CESAR® Canine Cuisine.

Source: Nashville SC

