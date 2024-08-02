Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-0 to Mazatlán F.C. in Leagues Cup 2024 Opener



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 31, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club fell 2-0 to Liga MX side Mazatlán F.C. Wednesday night at GEODIS Park in its Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage opener. The Boys in Gold will now face the New England Revolution next Tuesday in Foxborough, Mass. to compete for a spot in the LC24 Round of 32.

Sideline debuts: Head Coach B.J. Callaghan and First Assistant John Bello made their Nashville SC coaching debuts Wednesday night at GEODIS Park after serving together on the United States Men’s National Team staff from 2021 to 2023.

Down under debut: Australian international Patrick Yazbek, who was signed from Viking FK of Norway’s top professional league on July 22, made his Nashville SC debut Wednesday. The midfielder started and played all 90 minutes plus added time.

Knight moves: Nashville SC forward Jordan Knight, who was called up from the club’s MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club for Leagues Cup, made his debut as a Boy in Gold when he subbed into the match at the 87th minute.

Next up: Nashville SC will conclude Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage play next Tuesday, Aug. 6 when it travels to Foxborough, Mass. to face MLS side New England Revolution at 6:30 p.m. CT. To advance to the Leagues Cup Knockout Stage Round of 32, the Boys in Gold will need to defeat the New England Revolution in regulation by at least two goals.

Source: Nashville SC

