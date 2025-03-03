Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-0 at New York Red Bulls



HARRISON, N.J. (March 1, 2025)– Nashville Soccer Club fell 2-0 to the defending Eastern Conference Champion New York Red Bulls Saturday night at Sports Illustrated Stadium in its first road match of the 2025 Major League Soccer season. The Boys in Gold outshot New York eight to four in the second half, including a goal that was called off due to an offside call.

Century club: Defender Jack Maher, who began his career as a Boy in Gold after becoming the club’s first-ever MLS SuperDraft pick (second overall) in January 2020, made his 100th career regular season start Saturday night.

Yaz is back: Nashville SC midfielder Patrick Yazbek made his season debut when he entered the match as a substitute in the 58thminute after missing last week’s season opener due to injury.

Two for two: Attacking midfielder Ahmed Qasem, who made his Nashville SC debut in the team’s season opener after signing from Sweden premier league side IF Elfsborg on Feb. 18, made his second consecutive appearance when subbed into the match during the 58th minute.

Source: Nashville SC

More Sports News ​

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email