Nashville Soccer Club Falls 1-0 at San Diego FC

San Diego, Calif. (July 25, 2025) – Nashville Soccer Club fell 1-0 in a Supporters’ Shield clash at San Diego FC Friday night, marking only its second loss since April 19. The Boys in Gold have gone 13W-2L-4D across all competitions and sit third in the Eastern Conference and Supporters’ Shield standings, just one point shy of Eastern Conference and league-leading FC Cincinnati (48 points), going into a 15-day break from regular season play.

Six in month seven: Friday night’s match capped a six match July for Nashville SC in which they went 4W-2L-0D across all competitions (Major League Soccer, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup), improving their all-time July record to 10W-14L-5D.

Ciento cincuenta: Defender Andy Najar registered his 150th career MLS start (regular season and playoffs) as he logged 89 minutes at Snapdragon Stadium. The first-year Boy in Gold leads MLS for most goal contributions by a defender this season with 11 (goal, 10 assists) and is the second player in Nashville SC history to record 10 or more assists in a single season alongside Hany Mukhtar.

Got their game on, went, played: Three Boys in Gold arrived in San Diego by way of Austin, Texas as Sam Surridge, Mukhtar and Najar represented Nashville SC in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game. Surridge, who is in the midst of an MLS Most Valuable Player caliber season, also competed in the Skills Challenge earlier in the week and scored the opening goal in MLS’s 3-1 win over the Liga MX All-Stars.

Next up: Nashville SC will host English Premier League Side Aston Villa in an international friendly at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 2 at GEODIS Park its first-ever match against a club from the Premier League, England’s top tier division and the most watched sports league in the world. Tickets are on sale at NashvilleSC.com/tickets and Ticketmaster.com.

Source: Nashville SC

