Nashville Soccer Club Falls 1-0 at New England Revolution



Foxborough, Mass. (Sept. 28, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club fell 1-0 to the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium Saturday night. Despite the loss, Nashville SC remains just four points out of the ninth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot with three regular season matches remaining.

Ten thousand for Walker: Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman reached 10,000 Major League Soccer regular season minutes played as a Boy in Gold tonight after making his 113th start in his 123rd appearance for Nashville. The Designated Player and captain is the fourth Nashville SC player to hit this milestone (also, Joe Willis, Dan Lovitz, Hany Mukhtar), and third outfield player to do so.

Randall’s return: Nashville SC midfielder Randall Leal returned to the pitch in the 78th minute for the first time since the Boys in Gold visited Inter Miami CF on April 20, when he logged five minutes as a substitute. In the lead-up to his return from injury, last weekend, Leal registered 26 minutes for Nashville’s MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City FC against FC Cincinnati 2.

Muyl’s milestones: Nashville SC midfielder Alex Muyl made his 100th regular season start for Nashville tonight, logging 79 minutes. Muyl joins Willis, Lovitz, Mukhtar and Zimmerman in Nashville SC’s century club.

Next up: Nashville SC will play its final regular season home match when it hosts D.C. United on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park.

Source: Nashville SC

