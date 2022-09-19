Nashville Soccer Club Extends Season-High Unbeaten Streak to Six

From NashvilleSC.com

Nashville Soccer Club earned its sixth consecutive result on Saturday night at Q2 Stadium after Hany Mukhtar scored his league-leading 23rd goal of the season with a penalty in the 56th minute guiding Nashville to a 1-1 draw. Mukhtar has now contributed to a goal in eight consecutive matches (11 goals and three assists).

Hany Mukhtar Is The MVP: Saturday’s final match of the series between Mukhtar and Sebastián Driussi proved why the Nashville’s attacker is the clear Landon Donovan MLS MVP of the 2022 season. With Saturday’s goal, Mukhtar added a total of three goals against Austin FC in 2022 (two on Sept. 3, one tonight), while Driussi just scored one lone goal. Mukhtar remains the Golden Boot leader in MLS with 23 tallies over Driussi’s 21, while also leading the league in goal contributions with 34 over Driussi’s 28. Mukhtar has been involved in over half of Nashville SC’s regular season goals in club history (70 of 129) and is the all-time leader in club history in goals (43) and assists (27).

The Streak Continues: Nashville SC extended the club’s unbeaten streak to six matches, earning a 4W-0L-2D record in that stretch, outscoring its opponents 16-3 in this stretch. The Boys in Gold have not lost a match since Aug. 14.

Road Facts: Nashville SC has now scored in its last seven road matches, averaging close to two goals a road match in that stretch. The streak dates back to May 28, and the Boys in Gold now own a 5W-0L-4D record when scoring away from home this season.