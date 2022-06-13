From NashvilleSC.com

Nashville Soccer Club extended its home unbeaten streak to 25 matches in all competitions with a scoreless draw against the San Jose Earthquakes in front of 28,672 fans at GEODIS Park on Saturday night.

Nashville SC extended its home unbeaten streak in the regular season to 22 matches, the sixth longest in MLS history. The Boys in Gold are one result shy of tying LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids for fifth all-time.

Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis recorded a season high six saves and is one shy of tying a career-high for saves in a match.

Nashville SC earned an expected goals number of 1.35 compared to San Jose’s 0.55. MLS Best XI Midfielder Hany Mukhtar led all Nashville players tonight in shots (5) and chances created (5).

Nashville SC continues its stretch of three consecutive matches on national television this next Sunday, June 19 against Sporting Kansas City on FS1 and Fox Deportes from GEODIS Park.