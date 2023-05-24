Nashville Soccer Club Exits Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup After Road Loss to Inter Miami CF

Fort Lauderdale, FL (May 23, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club fell to Inter Miami CF 2-1 in the Round of 16 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday night at DRV PNK Stadium. Alex Muyl scored for Nashville SC in the 66th minute, just minutes before the game was halted for 33 minutes due to a weather delay. Inter Miami found the match winner shortly after played resumed after Nicolás Stefanelli scored in the 73rd minute.

Weather Delay: Six minutes after Nashville SC tied the match at 1-1 and mounted constant pressure on Inter Miami CF, both teams were forced to the locker-room due to a weather delay ceasing all attacking threat Nashville SC had built after subs Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl and Daniel Lovitz entered the match. After a 33-minute delay, Inter Miami scored 78 seconds after play resumed, which proved to be the game-winner.

Opportunities For The Squad: Nashville SC had eight players in its Starting XI who had one or fewer 2023 MLS regular season starts. Tah Brian Anugna (0), Josh Bauer (0), Ján Greguš (0), Luke Haakenson (1), Elliot Panicco (0), Taylor Washington (0), Laurence Wyke (0), and Ethan Zubak (0) all earned places in the starting lineup.

End of a Tough Stretch: Tonight marked the sixth match across all competitions in 18 days for Nashville SC, who earned an overall record of 4W-1L-1D. Three of the last four matches came on the road.

Next Match: Nashville SC will host Columbus Crew at GEODIS Park on Sunday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will be televised on the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV App. Tickets are available by visiting www.NashvilleSC.com/Tickets.

Source: Nashville Soccer Club