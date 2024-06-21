Nashville Soccer Club Earns 2-1 Road Win at Toronto FC



June 19, 2024 – In a thrilling 2-1 victory over Toronto FC at BMO Field on Wednesday night, Nashville Soccer Club’s Sam Surridge scored his sixth and seventh Major League Soccer goals, sealing the game-winning brace in the 90th minute. Assisted by Hany Mukhtar and Tyler Boyd, Surridge’s goals propelled Nashville SC to their sixth unbeaten result in their last seven matches.

The designated player’s two-goal performance further solidified his position as the team’s leading scorer, with nine goals in the 2024 season. Surridge’s brace marked his second-career MLS multi-goal game, showcasing his prowess on the field.

Nashville SC’s victory over Toronto FC also extended their unbeaten regular season record against Canadian teams, boasting an impressive 3W-0L-1D record and an 8-2 goal differential against their northern rivals, CF Montréal and Toronto FC.

Making his MLS debut, forward Forster Ajago appeared as a substitute in the 85th minute, building on his earlier Concacaf Champions Cup experience where he recorded a brace against Dominican side Moca FC at GEODIS Park.

Rising from the ranks, midfielder Isaiah Jones made history as the first Nashville SC homegrown player to dress for an MLS match, signed to a first team contract in February. Jones’ presence on the field marked a milestone for the club, highlighting the success of their youth development program.

Source: Nashville SC

