Nashville Soccer Club Defeats First-place Philadelphia Union 3-1 on Road



Chester, Penn. (March 16, 2025)– Nashville Soccer Club improved to 2W-1L-1D after defeating the Eastern Conference-leading and previously unbeaten Philadelphia Union 3-1 Sunday afternoon at Subaru Park, the club’s first-ever win at Philadelphia. Forward Sam Surridge, who led Nashville in 2024 with 12 MLS goals and 15 tallies across all competitions, opened the scoring with his first of the season when he found the back of the net in the 15th minute on an assist from defender Walker Zimmerman.

Attacking midfielder Ahmed Qasem gave the Boys in Gold the lead for good when he scored for the second time this season in as many matches from defender Dan Lovitz in the 44th minute, with midfielder Hany Mukhtar adding an insurance goal on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute. Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis stopped a Union penalty kick and follow-up chance during added time to preserve the two-goal lead and victory.

He likes it here: After scoring in the 44th minute Qasem, who was acquired by Nashville SC in February from Swedish top-flight side IF Elfsborg, has two goals in his first two MLS starts. He joins Jhonder Cádiz as the only players in club history to score in their first two league starts.

Sam he is: With his 15th minute tally, Surridge has two goals in three career matches vs. the Union.

Hany from the spot: Mukhtar’s penalty kick goal in the match’s 82nd minute was the 16th regular season PK conversion of his career.

Next up: Nashville SC will return to GEODIS Park to host CF Montréal for Hany Mukhtar Bobblehead Night presented by Renasant on Saturday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Source: Nashville SC

