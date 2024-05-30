Nashville Soccer Club Defeats FC Cincinnati with 2-0 Road Victory



CINCINNATI, Ohio (May 29, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club defeated FC Cincinnati 2-0 Wednesday night at TQL Stadium, ending the second-longest winning streak (seven) in Major League Soccer history. Defender Jack Maher and midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg led the way with one goal each to help extend the team’s unbeaten run to four (2W-0L-2D).

Victorious: Interim Nashville SC Head Coach Rumba Munthali earned his first career victory in Wednesday night’s win. Munthali is 1W-0L-2D since being appointed.

CincinNOPE: With his six save performance Wednesday night, goalkeeper Joe Willis secured his third clean sheet in his last four starts and his fourth this MLS season.

Two, please: Midfielder Hany Mukhtar’s two assists Wednesday night give him a team-leading six helpers on the season and nine goal contributions across 13 MLS matches in 2024.

Next up: Nashville SC returns to GEODIS Park on Saturday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. CT to host the New England Revolution, presented by CESAR® Canine Cuisine, as it concludes a stretch of three matches in seven days. Tickets for the match, which will celebrate Pride Month, are available here.

Source: Nashville SC

