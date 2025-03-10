Nashville Soccer Club Blanks Portland 2-0 at GEODIS Park



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 8, 2025)– Nashville Soccer Club defeated the Portland Timbers 2-0 Saturday night at GEODIS Park during Barbie Game Day™ presented by Hyundai to remain unbeaten at home (1W-0L-1D) in 2025. Defender Andy Najar and midfielder Ahmed Qasem tallied their first goals for the Boys in Gold with midfielders Eddi Tagseth and Patrick Yazbek and defender Dan Lovitz adding assists. The shutout was the second in three starts for Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis this season.

Can you feel the Kenergy: Four Boys in Gold recorded their first MLS regular season goal contribution for Nashville SC Saturday night: Najar (goal), Qasem (goal), Tagseth (assist), and Yazbek (assist).

More than Kenough: Qasem became the third player in Nashville SC history to record a goal in his first MLS start, joining former Boys in Gold Jhonder Cádiz (April 17, 2021 vs. CIN) and Robert Castellanos (Aug. 1, 2021 at TOR).

Joe’s Mojo Dojo Casa House: Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis made four saves for his second clean sheet in three starts to start the season. Willis has recorded 51 regular season clean sheets with Nashville SC and 69 career regular season shutouts.

Hi, Barbie!: Nashville SC‘s First Team staff includes three female members: Head Athletic Trainer Sydney Gray, who is one of just three females to hold her position in MLS, Performance Dietician Bre Cecil, and Assistant Team Administrator Rosemarie Orlando

Source: Nashville SC

More Sports News ​

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email